Your Healthy Family: Natural ways to treat allergies

Have your allergies been giving you a rough time? There are ways to mitigate allergy symptoms besides taking medication.

“With all this wet weather and precipitation, the trees and the plants are thriving, but that also means it's going to be very green and there's going to be a lot of pollen this year," Dr. Julie Wendt of Relieve Allergy, Asthma & Hives said.

1. Control your environment

"Closing the doors and windows, let the air conditioner and heating do the work for you. Changing filters on a monthly basis so that the pollen count is decreased in the house. Taking off shoes when you walk indoors so that you're not tracking pollen through the house. And then environmental changes, like moving carpeting to hardwood floor that's easier to clean and isn't going to concentrate that pollen in one spot," Dr. Wendt said.

2. Try a sinus rinse

"I also mean rinses of your actual target organs. So eye rinses for people who are eye allergic, sinus rinses for people who have nasal allergies," she said.

She said it's best to use a sterile buffered saline

"Saline is a great hydrator and cleaner and antibacterial and so forth. You want to make sure it's gentle so that it doesn't leave any water in the sinus areas, because it can get stuck when your sinuses are congested," Dr. Wendt said.

3. Keep your vitamin and micronutrient levels normal

She said you can get yours checked at your doctor’s office.

"We have evidence that when patients are low in Vitamin D, they can have issues with allergies because it has an important co-factor function in the immune system, and the cells need it to continue normally," she said.

Dr. Wendt said it's the same for Zinc levels.

"We correlate zinc efficiency with asthma flares, and it's actually used to treat severe asthma flares in the emergency department routinely and has been for years," she said.

4. Eat local honey

Wellness Expert Dr. Rand McClain said this works kind of like a flu shot.

“The concept is you're inoculating yourself in a small dose regularly with something in a larger dose that would cause a reaction," he said.

He said to try a tablespoon each morning during allergy season, and make sure it’s from a local source.

“And so presumably, that's going to contain many of these allergens, the pollen that you may be allergic to,” he said.

He suggested checking out your local farmer’s market or natural food store to find it.

5. Drink green tea

“We know that 'EGCG,' one of the active components in green tea, works very well to quell the reaction to allergens, the histamine release," he said.

Another compound in the green tea with hypo-allergenic benefits: theophylline.

“It's been used for ages for bronchial spasms, so those with bronchitis and those with allergies having the same reaction, it helps open the breathing passages so that you can breathe better," Dr. McClain said.

If these natural methods don't work for you, Dr. Wendt said there's always over-the-counter medications. She also recommends eating clean organic products that do not have pesticides.