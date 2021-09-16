Your Healthy Family: National Guacamole Day & its health benefits

Thursday is National Guacamole Day! Fox 4 is helping you celebrate by showing you the health benefits of the delicious dip.

Betsy Opyt, a Registered & Licensed Dietitian, call the avocados that make up guacamole "the perfect fruit."

"Super high in nutrients. It's high in fiber, believe it or not. Half of an avocado has nearly seven grams of fiber. All healthy unsaturated fat, which is great for our hearts, it's a heart-healthy fat. It keeps us full, and it's loaded with vitamins and minerals. Good for eyes, hair, skin, nails, heart health,” Opyt said.

She also explained how you can take an already-healthy guacamole, and elevate it into a "super food" guacamole.

"Some ideas to take your guac to the next level -- a healthier level -- is to add something like this dehydrated broccoli sprout. And then what I would also do is sprinkle hemp seeds maybe on top, as like a little garnish, because hemp seeds are high in omega three fatty acids, healthy protein, and they have all 18 of the amino acids, so it's a complete protein," Opyt said.

Opyt suggests adding extra cilantro to your guacamole for even more health benefits.

"It's extra detoxifying for your body, so it helps you eliminate heavy metals and keep your liver clean and healthy," she said.

Opyt said to make your snack even healthier, skip the chips.

"I do the little carrot chips. I also love cucumbers and guac together. In fact, I serve that as an appetizer! I'll slice up little round cucumbers and put a dollop of guac with like a little sliver of a tomato or a cilantro leaf on top as the garnish. They're really pretty and they're bite size. That's another healthy way to do it," she said.

Opyt said guacamole is good for kids lunches, and can also be used as more than just a dip. You can put it on toast in the morning, top a salad with it, or even dilute it with water, oil, and vinegar to make a salad dressing.