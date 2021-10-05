Your Healthy Family: 'National Eat Fruit at Work Day'

Tuesday is 'National Eat Fruit at Work Day.' Is there a reason we're being encouraged to eat fruit at work? Are there certain fruits that can help your work performance?

"As the dietitians like to say, 'berries are always best,'" Registered and Licensed Dietitian Betsy Opyt said.

She said she's not talking about the traditional American berries.

"I like to do things like acai berries, goji berries, golden. They're more unique to other regions of the world, but they have richer antioxidants than what you would find in typical strawberries, blueberries and blackberries," Opyt said.

She said those berries are also packed with Bioflavonoids, which enhance the benefits of Vitamin C, can help with inflammation, and support blood circulation.

She said fruit is good to eat at work because it's a quick, well-balanced snack.

"Those extra antioxidants, Vitamin C, zinc, potassium... these nutrients that nourish you. Plus, the fiber really keeps you full and the carbohydrates satisfy you," she said.

When asked if there is a specific fruit that will help with your work performance, she said every person is different.

"It's important to pay attention to how the fruit makes you feel. Some people have blood sugar sensitivities, and the tropical fruits might actually bring their insulin levels up. So that's like the papaya, the mango, banana, even the melons can digest pretty quickly," Opyt said.

Her recommendation for a go-to work snack is fruits lower in sugar, and high in fiber.

"The Asian pear has almost nine grams of fiber. Raspberries the same. They're higher fiber, so they really keep you fuller longer," Opyt said.

She said to stay away from dried fruits, which are typically higher in sugar, and a lot have sulfites. She also said to aim for two-to-three servings of fruits a day.