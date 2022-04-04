Your Healthy Family: More kids in ERs across the country after eating edibles

There are a lot of things inside our homes that can be dangerous — even deadly — if eaten by children. Doctors said there’s one growing danger being seen in the emergency room right now.

It happens every day in emergency rooms across the country.

"We see children who come in after ingesting something they shouldn't have on a daily basis," Dr. Maneesha Agarwal, who works in the Emergency Department at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, said.

Dr. Agarwal said many items in our homes can be poisonous if eaten. The newest trend she's seeing in the ER: kids who’ve eaten a family member's edibles.

"Products that contain marijuana derivatives and, unfortunately, it's very unpredictable how children will react to these," Dr. Agarwal said.

She said some kids may have to be hospitalized to clear the marijuana from their systems.

Other household dangers include prescription medications, button batteries — which can be found in toys, remotes and even greeting cards — cleaning products, craft supplies and certain plants. Dr. Agarwal said these things need to be stored out of children's reach.

If you think your child has swallowed something he or she shouldn't have, the first thing to do is make sure your child doesn’t have any more of it. Then, if he or she is breathing and has a pulse, call poison control. If not, call 9-1-1 immediately.

"They're going to want to know what your child got into. They're going to want to know how many pills might have been in the bottle, and the strength the medication was. If they got into a household cleaning product, or something along those lines, they're going to want to know the details of that product, so take the product with you," she said.

She said the number to the Poison Control Center should be saved in your phone in case of emergency: 1-800-222-1222.