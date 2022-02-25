Your Healthy Family: How people with family history of heart disease can prevent it

A Cleveland Clinic survey shows most people know if heart disease runs in their family, but a third of believe there’s nothing they can do to reduce their risk, and that is not the case.

Dr. Samir Kapadia, the Chairman of Cardiovascular Medicine at Cleveland Clinic, said if you have a family history of heart disease, that doesn't mean you'll definitely get heart disease yourself.

“On the contrary. If you have family history, you should investigate why you have the heart problem, or can get the heart problem, and prevent it if you have the proper treatment at the right time," Dr. Kapadia said.

He said their survey shows 40 percent of people who have lost a family member to heart disease have never even been screened for the condition. That jumps to 54 percent of millennials.

Dr. Kapadia said family history of high cholesterol and diabetes can be modified through diet, lifestyle and medication before they cause heart problems. He said even genetic heart issues can be identified and treated thanks to medical advancements.

“There is also much fancier tests now to understand why family history is impacting your heart health. If you have a genetic problem, then you have specific treatments now designed to counter those familial traits that can lead to ill effects,” Dr. Kapadia said.

If you have a family history of heart disease, he recommends talking to your doctor about ways to reduce your risk.