Your Healthy Family: How accurate are smartwatches or other fitness technology?

NAPLES, Fla. — At least one in five adults in our country regularly wear a smartwatch or fitness tracker, according to the Pew Research Center. But how accurate is this technology? A Cardiologist with the NCH Heart Institute said it depends on which feature you're looking at.

“What I like Apple Watches and Fitbts to do, is I think that they're very motivational for patients to keep you moving. That's a very important part of being healthy," Dr. Shona Velamakanni, a non-invasive Cardiologist with the NCH Heart Institute, said.

She said these devices are pretty accurate in detecting your heart rate, changes in heart rate, and the number of steps you take. But when it comes to counting calories, that's where she said they lose some of their accuracy.

"Because that takes a lot of other information into account that that watch really doesn't have the technology yet to have. And there has been some preliminary research in this area saying that that accuracy may not be as good in terms of calorie counting," Dr. Velamakanni said.

Instead of focusing in on calories burned while working out, she said to monitor your heart rate.

"In general, we recommend to 220 minus your age, times 8 percent is your target heart rate that you want to be. But a lot of people who are fit and who are exercising can reach their maximum predicted heart rate, which is 220 minus your age," she said.

Dr. Velamakanni said if you're on any medication to help block your heart rate, you shouldn't use it to determine your cardiovascular fitness.