Your Healthy Family: Headaches after COVID-19

Many people who’ve gotten COVID-19 and recovered are dealing with lingering headaches, or headaches more often.

"There was actually an interesting study that looked at long-term neurological complications following COVID infections, and headache tends to be one of the most common long-term complications that we see after COVID," Cleveland Clinic's Dr. Emad Estemalik said.

Dr. Estemalik said research is still being done to try to understand why, but they do know the types of headaches people are getting vary from person to person. For example, someone who may have had migraines before having COVID-19 may have even more severe migraines now.

Dr. Estemalik said the COVID-19 vaccine also increases your protection against long-hauler symptoms like headaches.

"It has an incredible effect of reducing any serious illness and long hauler symptoms, even if you were to catch COVID down the line," he said.

Dr. Estemalik said there are a few different treatment options available for post-COVID-19 headaches, including prescription medications, Botox injections, and therapy.