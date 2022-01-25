Your Healthy Family: Flu season still a concern during Omicron surge

Health experts said COVID-19 cases could be plateauing in Southwest Florida. But with the Omicron variant still a concern, they want to remind you that we're still in flu season.

Doctors have said despite the Omicron surge, more people have been traveling and getting together.

"So we expect the cases of respiratory infections and influenza will rise," Dr. Neha Vyas, a Family Medicine Physician at the Cleveland Clinic, said.

Dr. Vyas recommends wearing a mask in public, social distancing when possible, and regularly washing your hands. She said it’s also important to disinfect any high-touch surfaces in your house, like door knobs, light switches and counter tops. If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, Dr. Vyas said now is the time.

While you can’t prevent yourself from getting the flu entirely, Dr. Vyas said there are certain things you can do to reduce the severity of symptoms and time to recover.

“Especially now that our hospitals and emergency rooms are overwhelmed with COVID, you want to try to manage your symptoms as much as you can in the comfort of your own home. If your symptoms are not severe, then you should be able to do that at home rather than going to an emergency care facility," she said.

Last year's flu season was the lowest on record, but this year, flu hospitalizations are picking back up again.