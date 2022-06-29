Your Healthy Family: Eating healthy despite inflation price hikes

Inflation is leading to double-digit price increases at the grocery store — price hikes not seen since the 1970s. But a dietitian said there are still ways to eat healthy without breaking the bank.

Whether it's eggs, fish or meat, the latest inflation report shows the cost of groceries surged by almost 12 percent for the year ending in May — the largest year-on-year increase since 1979.

"Right now, it's safe to say that just eating is getting more expensive, but you're still able to find some really inexpensive, healthy options," Amy Patton, a Registered Dietitian with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said.

To cut your grocery bill, Patton said to make more meatless meals. Use beans and lentils as protein instead. She also recommends cutting up your own produce because pre-cut fruits and vegetables are pricey. You could also consider frozen or canned produce.

"I'd rather someone who's eating on a very tight budget go for a canned vegetable and rinse it off, versus not getting in a vegetable at all," Patton said.

She said to choose store brands. Many times they're less expensive. Patton also said to stick to your grocery list, and not shop while hungry. And make sure to stock up on healthy staples you can use in different meals.

"Maybe you're making a big stew or big stir-fry and you're using a recipe that calls for a cup of celery, for example. Maybe you take that celery and you dice it up or slice it, and then you have it for snacks with hummus or peanut butter," Patton said.

She said another way to save is to buy bulk, if possible.