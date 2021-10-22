Your Healthy Family: Doctors blame TikTok for rise in tic-like behavior

Doctors are seeing a rise in symptoms of Tourette Syndrome, mostly among teen girls, and researchers said the social media app 'TikTok' could be to blame.

According to the Wall Street Journal, many of the girls reporting new "tics," which are jerking movements or verbal outbursts, shared an interest in watching TikTok videos from influencers who had Tourette's. Researchers from Rush University Medical Center said reports of this behavior have soared over the last few months, and are calling it "a pandemic within a pandemic."

Doctors said the tics are likely being learned and copied from the videos on TikTok, and can be treated with therapy. They also said many of those same girls have a history of anxiety or depression.