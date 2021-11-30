Your Healthy Family: Decluttering your home may declutter your mind

Who doesn’t love a clean, organized space? Psychologists say decluttering your home may also declutter your mind.

Cleveland Clinic Psychologist Dr. Dawn Potter said some people find the act of cleaning is a good way to manage stress.

"A lot of people, when they are faced with other problems that maybe they can't address at the time or they're just kind of overwhelmed, they find that cleaning helps them restore a sense of control," she said.

Research shows messy, disorganized spaces can negatively impact your mental health and well-being. One study shows that people with cluttered homes were more likely to report depressed moods.

Dr. Potter said when everything around you is neat and tidy, there are fewer distractions and you can focus better. She also said cleaning up can take your mind off of something that’s out of your control and making you anxious.

“Cleaning produces a tangible result that we can see and feel, and we can look at it afterwards and be like, 'Oh, that looks so great.' So we get that satisfaction of doing something meaningful," Dr. Potter said.

If you’re inspired to organize but aren’t sure where to start, Dr. Potter recommends creating a plan of attack first. She also said to set reasonable expectations, and not pressure yourself into get everything done at once.

