Your Healthy Family: Benefits & challenges of cutting out sugar

If you are re-evaluating your health or fitness, a functional medicine Doctor said focusing on one thing can help, like cutting down on or cutting out sugar completely from your diet.

“We have essential proteins or essential amino acids. There is no such thing as an essential carb. Our body can produce that carb or can produce that sugar,” Dr. Kurt Perkins said.

He said it's important to know that carbohydrates and sugar are essentially interchangeable terms when it comes to how your body processes them.

“Anything that's a carbohydrate is going to raise your blood sugar level. Simply put, it converts to sugar, and whether you're going to use that or store it is the next equation in your metabolic story," Dr. Perkins said.

If you want to cut way down on sugar — or try to cut out processed sugar completely — Dr. Perkins said it would have many health benefits, but those wouldn’t be the first things you noticed.

"There will be some 'hangry-ness' and cravings and those types of things, because it does hit those dopamine receptors in the brain, and that's our reward and our motivation," Dr. Perkins said.

But he added, getting through the sugar withdrawals is worth it.

“When we eat a lot of sugar and that type of thing, then you parlay insulin resistance — not just diabetes or obesity, but now we're talking about Alzheimer's as a type three Diabetes type of thing. Those plaques in your arteries are signals from insulin to build up. So cardiac cancers, hormone-specific tumors — all of that has insulin-resistance components. So looking at the long-term benefits of cutting sugar and decreasing that is huge for chronic illness," Dr. Perkins said.