Your Healthy Family: Are resolutions too tough to keep during a pandemic?

In the first week of 2022, many people have been focused on making New Year's resolutions. But as this pandemic lingers and COVID-19 cases surge, is the pressure of a New Year's resolution too much? A psychologist said instead, we should focus on the bigger picture.

2022 kicks off a third year of uncertainty. The Omicron variant is causing COVID-19 cases to rise, people are once again masking up, and events are getting canceled or postponed. So does it make sense to put the pressure of a mandate on yourself, or make a promise that could be too tough to keep?

“This is a time when you can set small and incremental goals, and you can reflect back on your past year and look at what habits, behaviors, and routines worked for you," Dr. Nava Silton, a Psychologist, said.

She said most superficial goals take longer than a year to achieve, so instead of focusing on something like losing weight, think of the bigger picture.

"Be kind to ourselves, and we need to ensure that we are celebrating the fact that we have been flexible and adapted, and we've gotten through so much this year," Dr. Silton said.

Psychologists said to focus more on mindfulness and being present in the new year. Also, think about what brings you the most happiness, whether that's taking up a new hobby or spending time with family and friends.