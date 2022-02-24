Your Healthy Family: 6 tips to wake up without coffee

Do you start your day with a cup of coffee or two? While caffeine can help get your body moving in the morning, too much can have some side effects. A Registered Dietitian has six tips to help you wake up without coffee.

Nancy Farrell Allen with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics said cutting back on caffeine can give your health a boost.

"We want to feel energized without feeling stressed," she said.

She said six ways to wake up without coffee starts with being well rested. She also said to make sure you're hydrated; drink water right when you wake up. Exercise can also help get you moving in the morning, especially outside with some upbeat music. Allen also said you can try aromatherapy.

"You can use a body wash that's maybe citrus scented. I'm aware of a body wash that's actually coffee scented, if that's your idea. That might help you. There are also coffee-scented candles out there that might help you," she said.

Allen said fueling your body with the right foods can provide longer-lasting energy. Breakfast and snacks should have both fiber and protein.

"Those two components help to slow that metabolism, the break-down of those food items, and then thereby it gives us that steady release of those nutrients that help to curb our hunger," she said.

Allen said it's also important to set yourself up for good sleep at night by giving your body time to settle down.

She said cutting back on caffeine may not be easy, but these simple tips make it possible.

"Now, following through and doing it is another part of the equation there," Allen said.

She also said if you drink several cups of coffee a day, you may want to wean yourself off coffee by cutting back by 50-percent.