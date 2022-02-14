Your Healthy Family: 4 things to know to support women's heart health

NAPLES, Fla. — February is American Heart Month, so Fox 4 talked to a Non-Invasive Cardiologist at the NCH Heart Institute about the four things to know to support women's heart health.

Dr. Shona Velamakanni said women in their 50s and 60s need to be aware of their blood pressure.

"Basically, in most of a woman’s early life, their blood pressure is very well-controlled. But as they are approaching menopause and beyond menopause, their risk for high blood pressure really increases. So it’s important for them to know their numbers and check their blood pressure periodically. We diagnose high blood pressure as anything higher than 120 over 80. When the numbers start to go up, that’s really when they need to see their doctor and start looking at interventions to control their blood pressure," Dr. Velamakanni said.

She said you’ll get the most accurate blood pressure reading by going to the doctor, but you can also check at your local grocery store or pharmacy. If high blood pressure is an issue for you, she said you can buy an arm cuff so you can check it more often.