Your Healthy Family: 1 in 6 adults binge drink & seeing doctor can help

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows about one in six adults say they binge drink. New data also shows seeing your doctor can help change that.

The CDC report shows about a quarter of adults in our country say, they binge drink at least once a week. Binge drinking is defined as having five or more drinks in one sitting for men, and four or more for women. A quarter of people said they sometimes have at least eight drinks in one sitting. The CDC said this kind of drinking can increase your risk of disease, or even death.

If you are trying to cut down on drinking, a new study says seeing your doctor might help. The study was published in the Journal Addiction. Researchers from University of Oregon looked at trials involving more than 64,000 people, and found one-on-one conversations in a doctor's office about drinking habits actually helped people drink less. In fact, researchers said those talks led patients to cut out one drinking day per month.

Experts also said more regulations and taxes on alcohol could help curb excessive drinking.