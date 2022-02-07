Your Heathy Family: David Lawrence Centers' "Mind Your Mind" Campaign

NAPLES, Fla. — The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of mental well-being and conversations about mental health. The David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health in Collier County has launched a new campaign to send mental health tips and resources right to your inbox.

"Everybody's been touched during this pandemic with some challenges," Scott Burgess, the President & CEO of the David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health, said.

He said that's why their 'Mind your Mind' Campaign is so important. The idea for this campaign came out of several conversations with people and organizations in Southwest Florida about how the pandemic has impacted mental wellness.

"I've never heard more conversation around mental well-being and how we all are struggling. And even those who traditionally may seem healthy are actually feeling worse and worse because of all of the different factors, like stress and fear and anxiety," Emily Budd-Schepperly, the Director of Development for the David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health, said.

She said they recognized they're a leading provider of behavioral healthcare in Southwest Florida and felt they owed it to the community to do something.

Burgess said once you sign up for the Mind Your Mind Campaign, every month they'll send out an e-newsletter with videos, helpful links, and other resources surrounding a different theme.

"Mindfulness and how you can walk through mindfulness," he said. "Senior mental health."

"One of the months, we're going to focus on children's mental wellness," Budd-Schepperly said. "Substance abuse prevention. We'll also focus on veterans' mental health."

"We want to make sure that we can push information out to people regularly to ensure that they have content that can be helpful for them," Burgess said.

"I think that part of the importance of this campaign is that we're helping to raise awareness and reduce stigma. There may be some people out in the community who are struggling, and don't even quite realize it," Budd-Schepperly said.

To sign up, click here.