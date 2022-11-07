NCH announces new Orthopedic partnership

NAPLES, Fla. — NCH Healthcare System is partnering with the number one orthopedic hospital in the world to bring more care to people in Southwest Florida.

On Friday, NCH announced its new partnership with the Hospital for Special Surgery based out of New York.

"It's going to transform Orthopedic care. I think its going to elevate the standard of care and allow more people to stay in their homes and be treated here in Southwest Florida," NCH CEO Paul Hiltz said.

In a surprise announcement, Jay Baker, an NCH Board Member, and his wife Patty said they will match donations up to $20 million to build the new facility on the North Naples campus.

“There’s nothing more important than healthcare, and if you can get the best healthcare, that’s all we want to do," Baker said. "You don’t have to travel to New York, you can do it here. There are so many operations as we have an older population. This is such a vital part of what we want to do and it’s gonna be done here right in your back yard.”

The facility is expected to provide a one-stop-shop for orthopedic care, including inpatient and outpatient surgery, rehab, and imaging.

Hiltz said NCH is already talking to Arthrex about partnering to bring in cutting-edge technology.

