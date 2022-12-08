NCH announces 2nd annual Cardiovascular Summit

NCH Healthcare System announced its hosting it's second annual Cardiovascular Summit as part of its work to improve patient care in Southwest Florida.

NCH is partnering with Northwestern Medicine and inviting doctors, nurses, medical residents and fellows, and first responders from Southwest Florida and across the country. The 2-day event is meant to expand knowledge and expertise in prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease.

Fox 4 asked the President of the NCH Heart Institute how this will impact people who live in Southwest Florida.

"A lot of the community members and patients that live in Collier County and in the region are taken care of by primary care physicians. So educating the primary care physicians as to when to recognize a condition, when to treat it, when to refer early to the Heart Institute is incredibly important. Our role as physicians is to take care of patients, but it's also revolves around research and education. And this is a big educational platform to educate and connect with primary care physicians and other providers that take care of all of you out there in the community," Dr. Robert Cubeddu said.

The Cardiovascular Summit is on February 24th and 25th at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. Last year, 350 healthcare workers showed up and they expect to double that this year.

Registration is $149 for physicians, $50 for nurses, and $75 for other categories. Medical residents and fellows can register for $35 and all attendees are eligible to receive 13 CME or MOC credits.

