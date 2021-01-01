Leslie DelasBour

What’s up Florida!!! My new home away from home!

I am a native Texan hailing from Houston and a huge, huge fan of America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys!

I am thrilled and thankful to be in Southwest Florida not just for the weather, the beaches … all great perks, but this is officially my first full time professional position post-graduation! Yes, I am getting my sea legs here and what better place than in Florida and right here at Fox 4 with a cast of experienced and seasoned professionals!

My love to tell a story, or my gift for gab, I lovingly inherited from my father and at the age of seven my introduction to the theatre allowed me to perform in a variety of summer theatre workshops resulting in me seeking any and all opportunities to be at the podium or on the stage.

I graduated Hampton University with a BA in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in International Studies and graduated with Honors in May 2019! I was a Reporter, Writer, Lead Anchor and Executive Producer for WHOV TV Hampton -The Scripps Howard News Watch.

In July of 2016, I covered the Democratic Convention in Philadelphia, as a reporter, producer as well as a floor operations team member and appeared live as an interviewee on VH1, MTV, CNN, BET, and BBC discussing national politics; in 2017 I obtained press credentials from the National Football League to be a reporter at Super Bowl LI in Houston and interviewed residents and fans attending Super Bowl LI Week of Game events, New England Patriot team members and filmed as well as edited newscast footage unaided utilizing Apple device. In the summer of 2018 I worked at KHOU Channel 11, a CBS affiliate in Houston, as a Multimedia Journalist Intern conducting interviews, pitching stories, assisting at the assignment desk and working as a field producer.

And now I am here as a proud member of the Fox 4 news team as a……

In my free time I love traveling, reading, I am a foodie so I love exploring new restaurants and yes I love relaxing with family and friends and now I can do it at the beautiful beaches of Southwest Florida.

I am ready to meet you and learn about your communities and share your stories in my new home of Fort Myers! Contact me through my email at leslie.delasbour@fox4now.com

