Hey there!

Growing up as a military child, I constantly moved around the United States, but never got the pleasure to make Florida home.

I am excited to call Southwest Florida home.

My passion for journalism dates back to high school, but this is my first professional job. Storytelling is important to me. I want to change the community by sharing impactful stories.

I recently received my Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Hampton University. I graduated top of my journalism school. Previously, I went to Ohio University at the beginning of my college career.

Most recently, I worked as a writer for Pulitzer Center and news intern at WAVY-TV 10.

When I am not at work, you can find me in the gym practicing my Olympic lifts or cheering on Ohio State football.

Connect with me: Lauryn.moss@fox4now.com

