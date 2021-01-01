Kenan joined the Fox 4 Now team in December 2021. A Jupiter, Florida native, Kenan graduated from Florida State University in 2020 with a degree in political science and communications. He was a reporter for WDEF in Chattanooga, Tennessee before returning home to the Sunshine State.

In his free time, Kenan loves watching movies, exploring the city, trying new restaurants, and watching Florida State football. Go Noles!

Kenan looks forward to connecting with you to tell your story and make your voice heard. For any story ideas or just to say hi, email him at kenan.scott@fox4now.com.