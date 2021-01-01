John Barron

John joins FOX 4 from Charleston, South Carolina, where he spent the last year and a half as the sports director at WCBD-TV. Before that, he spent two and a half years in Albany, Georgia, leading the sports department as well. In his final year in Albany, he took home the 2020 Georgia Broadcasting Award for Best Sports Anchor. Now he is trying his hand with our news department.

John is joining us as our new morning weekend anchor, but will also be spending his time in the community as our midday reporter.

Before entering the broadcasting field john attended Savannah State University where he played football for the Tigers. In his final year he was named first team All Conference and an All American.

John joins us in Southwest Florida with his significant other Danielle, and their 3 dogs: Milo, Otis and Savannah.