I'm a Florida girl born and raised! I'm thrilled to be doing what I love in beautiful Southwest Florida.

I grew up in Broward County and attended the University of Florida for broadcast journalism and business. Prior to joining the Fox 4 morning news team, I began my career as an entertainment news reporter at The CW South Florida. I had the exciting opportunity to cover red carpets and interview people I never thought I'd meet in my life! That included Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, Jack Black, Jason Derulo, John Krasinski, Shawn Mendes, Taron Egerton, Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bay. My most rewarding interview was with the real life heroes whose true story inspired Michael Bay's film 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.

I traded my east coast roots for the west coast of Florida and served previously as the morning reporter at WINK News. I'm honored to have been awarded two Emmys throughout my career, and to have reported stories on Inside Edition, CNN and CBS.

I love the ability of journalism to help keep people safe during emergency situations, and the power of storytelling to make a difference. If you see me out in the field, say hi! And if you have a story idea, I'd love to hear from you!

Connect with Jessica:jessica.alpern@fox4now.com