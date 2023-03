Fire Rescue crews and North Port Police Department units are responding to a large brush fire in the area of Toledo Blade and Price boulevards. Drivers should avoid Toledo Blade between Price and Interstate 75 at this time.

The Florida Highway Patrol has sent out a press release regarding the fire — FHP is monitoring the fire in the vicinity of I-75 and Toledo Blade. State Troopers are in the process of closing the entrance and exit ramps to Toledo Blade (Exit 179).