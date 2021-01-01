Elaijah Gibbs-Jones

I always knew storytelling would be a huge part of my life. At the age of 10, I wrote my first story about two children and their love for adventures. I guess that transferred into my young adult life as I took a big leap to move from Durham, North Carolina (the Bull City) to Florida, and see my passion of storytelling unfold.

This Bull City girl became an Aggie woman thanks to the illustrious North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University where I studied Journalism and Mass Communication with a concentration in multimedia journalism. A&T taught me a lot of lessons about not only media and journalism, but true storytelling and leadership with the field.

When I’m not behind the scenes and producing, I am practicing yoga, drinking bubble tea, cooking, and binge watching Insecure (for the millionth time).

I’m excited to produce as a Journalism Career Participant, learn about the stories here in Florida, and spend time at the beach!

