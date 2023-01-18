Watch Now
West Winterberry Bridge on Marco Island closed until further notice

Posted at 4:03 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 16:03:00-05

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The West Winterberry Bridge on Marco Island has been closed to all traffic effective immediately, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

According to FDOT, the post tensioning system has come loose making the bridge susceptible to collapse. In the meantime until repairs can be made, the bridge will remain closed to all vehicular traffic, bicycles, and pedestrians until further notice.

Marco Island will also be erecting signs in the area. FDOT says, "anticipate delays in the area and plan for alternative routes."

