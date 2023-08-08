Watch Now
Naples Zoo adjusting hours in response to record heat

Bolo enjoying sprinkler.JPG
Naples Zoo
Naples Zoo giraffe Bolo cools down in a sprinkler.
Posted at 4:58 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 17:09:09-04

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Zoo today announce a temporary change in operating hours to address record heat this summer.

In an effort to help guests beat the heat, the zoo will open an hour earlier at 8 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. These hours will be in place from Saturday, August 12 until the end of September.

The zoo will also close early at 1 p.m. tomorrow, August 9, through August 11.

Normal operating hours for the zoo are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. These hours will resume on October 1.

"We hope guests will take advantage of the extra morning hour when it’s at least a little bit cooler," said President and CEO Jack Mulvena. "Most of our animals are more active in the early morning hours as they prefer the cooler morning temperatures as well.”

The early openings and closings will apply to all areas of the oo and botanical garden, including the animal habitats, playground, gift shop, Café Roar and Lakeside Café.

