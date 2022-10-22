Naples man arrested for sexually abusing his daughter

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff's Office arrested Naples resident Randy Schoolcraft after he sexually abused his own daughter.

On October 12, a Youth Relations Deputy with CCSO was alerted to disturbing messages that had been written in the bathroom at Shadowlawn Elementary School. The victim had written details of her abuse along with her name and address.

Deputies met with the principal of the elementary school and the victim. The victim confirmed that what she wrote was true and was then taken into protective custody.

CCSO obtained a warrant for Schoolcraft's home and seized multiple devices and digital media to be forensically examined. Several images of child sexual abuse were found on the devices, including on Schoolcraft's cellphone and multiple CDs.

Schoolcraft is charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of promotion of child pornography, three counts of sexual battery of a child under 12 and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation.