Naples man arrested after SWAT team called to apartment complex

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say a man was arrested after he barricaded himself in an apartment on Saint Croix Lane in Naples.

According to the report, deputies were called to the parking lot of Seed to Table to a domestic disturbance.

Investigators say the victim told them he got into a fight with another man identified as Alexander Patane.

The victim said he traveled from New York to help Patane who was dealing with substance abuse and mental health issues and even threatened suicide.

The victim told deputies that Patane pointed a gun at his head and stated “either you are going to die tonight or I am."

Collier County deputies responded to Patane’s apartment at 8:42 p.m. on Tuesday night after the dispute, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

They found him barricaded inside one of the apartments and would not come out.

The SWAT team arrived and approached the apartment and he eventually opened the door and was taken into custody.

Alexander Patane was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Battery. He was transported to the Naples Jail Center.