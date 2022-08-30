Immokalee man found guilty after nearly 45 grams of cocaine is found in AC unit

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A 37-year-old man was found guilty of trafficking drugs following a two-day trial in Collier County.

According to the State Attorneys' report, on November 5, 2020, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and Special Response Bureau, and CCSO Vice and Narcotics Bureau searched the home of an Immokalee man identified as Gabriel Garza.

As the home was being searched, cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were found in the home. When deputies searched the outside of the residence, they found a sock hidden in the air conditioner unit with plastic bags of cocaine weighing around 45 grams.

Garza was arrested.

In the State Attorney’s report, Garza’s sentencing schedule is set for October 12, 2022.