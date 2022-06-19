Expired plate tag leads to woman's arrest of controlled substance

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Deputy stops a suspicious vehicle and arrested a passenger for a controlled substance on Saturday.

As the Deputy went to the window of the car, to talk to the driver, the passenger of the vehicle, Jennifer Guevara was reportedly showing signs of nervousness.

While checking the history of the vehicle, the deputy found that the plate tag was expired and the driver of the vehicle had a suspended license.

The Deputy conducted a vehicle search and found two purses sitting on top of the passenger seat where Guevara was sitting. In one of the bags, the Deputy noticed a bottle of pills. The label was for Oxycodone- Acetaminophen with a quantity of 90. Inside the jar, there were 39 Acetaminophen, and Oxycodone; 7 morphine pills, all of which were prescribed to another woman. There were 39 of the pills left.

Guevara said that she was picking it up for her friend at the hospital then later changed her story saying she was a caretaker and picked the pills up a week ago.

The Deputy reviewed her criminal history and saw that she was placed under arrest in 2014 for a similar charge in Lee County.

Guevara was arrested for charges of a controlled substance and taken to Collier County jail without incident.