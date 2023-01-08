Drilling rig working near 3rd Avenue North Beach in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples and DBE Utilities Services began the directional drilling at 3rd Avenue North beach end to 1,000 feet into the Gulf of Mexico as part of the overall stormwater improvements.

This portion of the project will take approximately three months and will be completed in March 2023. The City of Naples will provide the public with an updated schedule every two weeks.

A drilling rig has been set up at the 3rd Avenue North beach end that will drill the pipe carrier holes from land to 1,000 feet into the Gulf of Mexico to allow the pipes to be installed. 2nd Avenue North beach end has been closed for the construction crew, engineer, and city representative parking. This is the initial step of the construction of the stormwater pump station on 3rd Avenue North and the stormwater improvements along Gulf Shore Boulevard North.

The following work items are scheduled through the installation of the first of two beach outfall pipes: