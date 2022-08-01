Cow stuck in canal saved by Agriculture Bureau

A cow that was stuck in a canal on Sunday afternoon was rescued by the Agriculture Bureau deputies and reunited with its owner.

Deputies arrived to the area of 30th Avenue S.E. off Everglades Boulevard where the cow was in distress. The animal was exhausted from failed attempts to free itself.

With the help of two bystanders, Cpl. Robert Kirkland and the other participating deputies were able to get the cow safely out of the canal. According to the Bureau, the process took three hours to complete.

The cow sustained no injuries from the rescue, and once was rescued she was loaded into a trailer. Deputies were able to return the cow to its owner.