NAPLES, Fla. — On June 21, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida announced that its Burmese python research team caught the largest python ever recorded in Florida.

The python weighs in at 215 lbs. and is 18 feet long.

National Geographic visited Conservancy of SWFL’s invasive species lab to see the python.

Readers who have a subscription to National Geographic can learn more about the python here.