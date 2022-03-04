Captain America makes visit to NCH child patients

NAPLES, Fla. — Captain America took a few minutes out of his busy day saving the world to visit pediatric patients at NCH North Naples Hospital Thursday evening.

Captain America brought happiness and a welcome distraction to children who are currently in the hospital and Pediatric Emergency Department.

The man behind the mask says there were others he wanted to cheer up beyond the patients.

"For a couple of years now I wanted to come to a hospital and see kids," said the man, who identified himself as "Keith Wallace" (perhaps another secret identity?) "and the doctors too, because the last two years with COVID, they've been under a lot of pressure, not given as much credit as they should. "I wanted to come in and brighten their day if I could.

Children, parents, and staff took photos with Captain America as he roamed the halls and stopped by patient rooms – some even got to pose with his shield.