93-year-old reports bank fraud charges made by caregiver

NAPLES, Fla. — A 93-year-old victim's caregiver is arrested after stealing $805.63 to buy groceries for herself through Instacart.

The victim said that the charges were made over a period of several weeks starting from January 10th, 2022.

During the investigation, Naples Police Department found that the victim’s in-home caregiver, Tina Marie Kessel was responsible for the fraudulent charges. Kessel would use the victim’s money to buy groceries and alcohol through Instacart.

On July 10th, 2022, Kessel was arrested and taken to Naples Police Department.

Kessel faces charges of:

Grand theft from a person 65 or older $750-$10,000

Third-degree felony exploitation of elderly, disabled adult,

Third-degree felony of fraud criminal use of personal identification information