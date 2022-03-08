21-year-old couple arrested for vehicle theft

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Deputies arrested a 21-year-old couple after they found them with a firearm and stolen vehicle from Anaheim, California

The stolen gray 2021 Chrysler 300 was reportedly parked outside a grocery store in Golden Gate Estate around 7 p.m.

The girlfriend, identified as Paige Olson, was sitting at the passenger seat with two kids reported sitting in the back seat and waiting for the boyfriend, identified as Clofunn Bulson-Bratton, who was leaving the grocery store.

Deputies arrested him according to the report and found a loaded rifle between the driver’s seat and the center console.

Bulson-Bratton and Olson, were charged with grand theft and auto felony.

Bulson-Bratton was also reportedly charged with concealed weapon and possession of a fraudulent ID after handing over an Illinois driver's license to deputies

Deputies later found that Bulson-Bratton had a warrant in Minnesota for possession of a prohibited weapon and was arrested on the warrant.

The two kids in the back seat of the vehicle were reportedly taken to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

