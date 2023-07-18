Children lost in Pennsylvania flooding amid intense US weather

Intense weather has hit multiple states along the U.S. East Coast and in the West.

In Pennsylvania two siblings, a 9-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, were still missing after they were swept away in floodwaters when the family car was caught in the water. Emergency crews were still reportedly searching for them Monday evening.

The children and their family are from Charleston, South Carolina and were in Pennsylvania visiting relatives when they were caught in flood waters. The children's grandmother survived, but their 32-year-old mother was included in the five confirmed dead.

Officials said Monday the weather was still hindering their search, and the two children were still missing. Emergency crews were using search dogs and drones in their efforts.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that at least five people were killed in flooding in the state.

Vermont saw flash floods take over streets overnight. Meteorologists said water engulfed streets in seconds, highlighting how fast water can rise in these weather incidents.

High levels of air pollution also plagues certain areas as smoke from wildfires in Canada continues to drive south into the United States.

Almost 900 fires are burning across Canada, and those fires are sending smoke down into the U.S. across areas like New York and Washington, D.C., and west across Minnesota.

At least 32 states, plus the District of Columbia were dealing with bad air quality that sparked officials to issue warnings about how long residents should spend outside.

Millions of American residents were suffering through sweltering temperatures over the weekend as record-breaking temperatures baked areas of the country. Around one-third of Americans across multiple states were under intense heat warnings and advisories, including in California, Arizona, Texas and Nevada.

On Friday theweather service said, "We've been talking about this building heat wave for a week now, and now the most intense period is beginning."

