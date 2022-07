PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Deputies in Charlotte County are searching for an escaped juvenile offender.

An active search was confirmed by officials in the area of Midway Blvd. and Hwy. 41 around 5:30 a.m.

Authorities believe the person may have jumped into a nearby canal.

The scene was clear by about 6:30 a.m. but there was no word on any arrests.

We are expecting further details from Charlotte County Sheriff's Office as the morning progresses.