Deputies determine bomb threat to FSW to be illegitimate

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Deputies are saying a report of a bomb in a classroom is illegitimate after clearing the Punta Gorda campus of FSW.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office got a call saying that there was a bomb inside one of the classrooms at the campus. According to CCSO, the caller was difficult to understand and hung up on dispatchers. When dispatchers tried to call back, they could not reach the caller.

Authorities went to the scene and closed down entryways while making contact with campus police. Deputies continued to clear the school and make sure there was no threat.

CCSO’s Intelligence Unit learned that the same number was used in other college campus threats in Florida - all determined to be illegitimate.