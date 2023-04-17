Crews searching for man who fell off pontoon boat into the Peace River

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are searching for a man who went missing in the Peace River on Sunday night.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) received a report of a single-vessel boating accident on the Peace River, Charlotte County On Sunday, April 16, at approximately 7:30 p.m.

FWC says a 26-foot pontoon vessel with two men on board, was operating on the river, when for reasons not yet known, one of the men fell off the vessel and into the water.

The FWC, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Punta Gorda Police Department, Charlotte County Fire & EMS, and the United States Coast Guard all responded to the scene and continue to search for the missing boater.