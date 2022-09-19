Watch Now
Charlotte County man arrested after woman found dead in Punta Gorda home

WFTX
Posted at 3:19 PM, Sep 19, 2022
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 20-year-old woman is found dead on Friday.

According to CCSO, the incident occurred on Bermont Rd.

A 22-year-old suspect, Nicholas M. Fontanez called 9-1-1 and said that he hurt a woman during an argument.

CCSO deputies arrested Fontanez and charged him with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. The investigation remains active and autopsy results are pending.

Anyone who has information regarding the case is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101 or the center of Abuse and Rape Emergencies at 941-627-6000.

