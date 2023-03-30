Boil water notice issued in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Boil Water Notice remains in effect for Albatross Dr, Nighthawk Ct, Owl, Ct, Sandpiper Dr, Raven Ct, Wren Ct, Kiwi Ct, Oriole Dr, and Whippoorwill Blvd Between Albatross Dr and Kinglet on Whippoorwill Blvd.

As a precaution, for food or beverages that you wash or mix with water and for all water consumed directly:

Boil water for at least one (1) minute after it reaches a rolling boil, use bottled water, or disinfect water by putting 8 drops (1/4 teaspoon) of Unscented Bleach in each gallon of water (you MUST let it stand for 30 minutes).

General Instructions:



Shut off and don’t use water spigots with special filters on the kitchen sink or refrigerator.

Ice makers with a piped water source should be turned off until the boil notice is lifted. Discard any ice made during or just after the boil notification. Use bagged ice instead.

Alternative water sources – boiled/bottled/disinfected - should be used for:

Coffee Machines

Food Preparation

Dental Care/Cleaning

Hand washing multi-use utensils, glasses, or tableware in the sink by the wash, rinse, sanitize method is acceptable. To sanitize, pour boiling water over dishes after rinsing, or pour water mixed with unscented bleach (1 ½ teaspoons per gallon of water) over dishes.

Using the dishwasher is fine if using the HOT rinse.

Wash countertops and food equipment with the sanitize method listed above.

Showering is allowed – recommended over bathing. Avoid consuming any water.

The notice will be rescinded when two consecutive days of samples pass the testing requirements. This will likely occur on Friday, April 1, 2023.

