13-year-old Charlotte County boy transferred to rehabilitation facility in Chicago

TAMPA, Fla. — The family of a 13-year-old Charlotte County boy says their son has a brain infection that they say was caused by a deadly amoeba. They say he got sick after swimming at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex.

Test results from the CDC show he was not positive for Nagleria fowleri, but the test for the disease it causes came back inconclusive back in July.

On Wednesday afternoon his parents, Jesse and Eric Zieglebauer spoke out for the first time since their son was admitted to Golisano Children’s Hospital.

“Just know for 54 days, room 4117 was our home,” said Jesse, Caleb’s mom. “We don’t dwell on the last two months. We continue to heal.”

His family says Caleb is heading to Shirley Ryan rehabilitation facility in Chicago for further treatment.

Jesse said on July 7 Caleb told her he had a headache. The family had gone swimming at the beach on July 1, she said.

Zieglebauer went to Golisano Children’s Hospital on July 9 with a severe headache, hallucinations, and a high fever. Doctors collected two samples from him on July 10, testing him for the freshwater amoeba and to confirm the disease, primary anemic meningoencephalitis (PAM). The amoeba is called Nagleria fowleri.

Since he was admitted, Caleb has been at Golisano’s ever since.

“He’s made of pure grit and determination, and it’s exactly that which we’re banking on to wake him up. I can’t wait for him to share his story with you,” Jesse said. “Caleb is brave, Caleb is strong, Caleb is a fighter. Caleb is young. Caleb is healthy. Caleb has a brain capable of healing.”

His mother says Caleb was swimming at Port Charlotte Beach prior to his hospital admission.

“The whole reason why my sister reached out to the press, in the beginning, was to alert people,” Jesse said. “Caleb has only been to the beach twice in his life – June 10 and July 1 and it was Port Charlotte Beach Complex.”

Fox 4 started asking questions about the potential case on July 16 and the CDC said it was looking into it. The Charlotte County Department of Health said on July 23 that there are no confirmed cases in the county.

"Even though there was not a confirmed result for PAM to report to the Department of Health, Caleb’s doctors believe this to be the cause of his illness and are treating him accordingly," Lee Health said in a previous statement to Fox 4.

When we asked Jesse if doctors are still treating him for the amoeba, even though his test came back negative for the CDC she said, “the amoeba is a 28-day protocol from the CDC and that ended quite a bit ago. It’s now the healing process.”

Jesse said on Wednesday Caleb is “stable” when asked how he is doing.

“He’s made of pure grit and determination, and it’s exactly that which we’re banking on to wake him up. I can’t wait for him to share his story with you,” she said. “We just take it day and day and every finger twitch we see makes us excited for what to come and hopeful.”

We’ve reached out to the CDC to see if another test for the amoeba has been sent to them. We’re still waiting to hear back.

Nagleria fowleri is extremely rare and you can only be infected through the nose. It is naturally occurring in fresh and brackish water, which is why the CDC says it doesn’t test water for it.

The fatality rate is 97 percent and only four people out of 154 cases since 1962 have survived.