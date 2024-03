Police are investigating a shooting in Cape Coral.

The incident happened on Wednesday at the 1700 block of SE 12th Street.

The Cape Coral Police Department calls the incident a "domestic shooting", and says there is no threat to the community.

FOX 4

Neighbors tells FOX 4's crew on scene that they witnessed police draw guns at a car parked near a canal. They also say they believed another person might have been involved - details our team has not confirmed at the time of this article.