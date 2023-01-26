Campbell’s drops new Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup so hot you’ll need to sign a waiver

Campbell’s is looking for spicy food fans to try their newest soup that is so hot, you’ll need to sign a waiver for a chance to get a can!

The new, limited-time Chunky Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup will be available on Jan. 27 to the brave souls who sign a “waiver” stating they can handle the heat. While the waiver is not an actual legal document and just a joke, you’ll still need to sign it before you’re entered for a chance to win.

Using the Scoville heat unit scale, a tool for measuring the spiciness of peppers, Campbell’s says Chunky’s Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup is 13 times spicier than Chunky Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup, but, according to Campbell’s, still has the “true savory flavor of chicken and vegetables.”



“We’ve seen a tremendous response to our Chunky spicy lineup and fans keep asking for more,” Kristina Moses, brand manager, Campbell’s Chunky said in a press release. “As our spiciest soup to date from Chunky, Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle answers the call for more heat and we’re excited to see how many brave consumers are willing to sign the ‘waiver’ for the chance to try.”



Each can of Chunky Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle will be accompanied by a cool-off kit, which includes a cooling towel, fan, sweatband and tissues. To get the soup and cool-off kit, you’ll need to be one of the first 500 to sign the waiver by 1 p.m. on Jan. 27.

Campbell’s

While the Ghost Pepper soup is the hottest soup from Campbell’s Chunky line, if you aren’t one of the first 500 people to try it, you can find a few other spicy flavors at your local grocery store like Spicy Steak and Potato, Spicy Sirloin Burger and Spicy Chicken and Sausage Gumbo.

A few other brands also have spicy soups, including Progresso’s Spicy Chicken Tortilla soup, and its Spicy Italian Wedding soup. The brand Maruchan also has several spicy flavors of its ramen noodle soups, such as Picante Chicken, Chili, Spicy Miso and Hot and Spicy Beef.

Maruchan

So what about you? Are you brave enough to try Campbell’s new Chunky Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.