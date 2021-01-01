Calvin Lewis

Hi everyone! Thanks for clicking on my bio page to learn a little more about me.I come to Fort Myers and SWFL from the Midwest, where I was born and raised in Metro Detroit. Growing up, I was raised in a pretty highly influenced European household- my dad is English and my mom's side of the family is French! I'm pretty conversational in the language- although I'm better at interpreting- thanks to my grandparents. I'm also familiar with the Gulf Coast thanks to those same grandparents as they own a condo on Anna Maria Island where, as a family, we would visit every year at Easter growing up.

I graduated from Wayne State University- go Warriors!- with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism Honors. During my time at WSU, I was involved with the student radio station WAYN and worked as a producer on the student-run, PBS program 'MetroArts Detroit.' I was recognized and awarded for some of my work in school with the W. Sprague Holden Memorial Scholarship in Journalism and the Benjamin J. Burns Endowed Scholarship for Excellence in Journalism. Outside of school, I learned more about the broadcast field through internships with Cumulus Media, Detroit Public Television and WDIV-TV Local 4 News in downtown Detroit. By attending school and working in Metro Detroit, I also had the opportunity to work as a field reporter and producer during the 2015 Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix.

After graduating from school, I was hired as a multi-media journalist/reporter for WJMN-TV Local 3 News, the CBS affiliate in Marquette, MI. Throughout my time in the good old U.P., I also worked as a fill-in anchor and co-host of a half-hour program called the Local 3 High School Sports Zone. I was even recognized by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for my work as a photojournalist, being awarded Photojournalist of the Year in 2017. From Marquette, I made my way down south- pun intended- to Green Bay, WI where I worked for WJMN's sister station and CBS affiliate WFRV-TV Local 5 News. I worked as the morning reporter for two years and also filled in at the anchor desk on occasion during the weekend broadcasts.

Being born and raised a Detroit sports fan, I still remain loyal to all four teams- from the glory years of the Red Wings winning Stanley Cup Championships to even the lows of enduring rebuilds. When I'm not working, I enjoy traveling, getting outside any way I can (whether it be running or hiking), tasting craft beers and watching sports- especially the Premier League on weekends! I'm a HUGE Tottenham Hotspur fan... it runs in the family.

If you happen to see me outside the station, be sure to say “hi!” as I always enjoy meeting new people.