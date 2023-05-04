Bunk beds recalled due to fall hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of 121,000 twin-over-twin bunk beds, stating that the wooden slats supporting the beds can break while in use.

The beds were made by Walker Edison Furniture. The company has received 14 reports of the bunk beds' slats breaking. One of the incidents resulted in a minor injury.

All models of recalled beds have a ladder down the side. The model name is printed on a label on the inside of the bed rail or footboard, the CPSC said.

A full list of recalled model numbers is available online.

Owners of recalled beds can contact Walker Edison Furniture for a free repair kit, the CPSC said.

SEE MORE: Children's product recalls reach highest level in nearly a decade

The CPSC said the bunk beds were sold from 2010 through 2022 for between $206 and $389. The products were sold online through Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, Overstock and Wayfair.

The CPSC posts updated recall notices on its website every Thursday. You can search through past CPSC recalls on its website. You can also be among the first to learn of product recalls by signing up for emails directly through the CPSC.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com