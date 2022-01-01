Briana Brownlee, known to her friends as Bre, is happy to be part of the Fox 4 News team.

She was born in Fort Wayne, Ind., and grew up in Griffin, Ga. She comes to Southwest Florida after spending two and a half years in Fort Wayne as a news reporter at WANE 15.

She got started in Rapid City, S.D. as a morning live reporter and later transitioned as the weekend sports anchor.

Bre is happy to say goodbye to the cold and snow and make Fort Myers her new home.

She has a passion for giving the community a voice and telling the stories that show the impact.

She graduated from the great Southern University and A&M College with a double major in Broadcast Journalism and Business Marketing- and is a member of the prominent Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

In her spare time, she enjoys binge-watching various tv series and spending time with her beautiful fur baby Nala. She is also a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan.